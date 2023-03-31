CBP offers Easter week travel tips

EL PASO, Texas — The week before Easter is traditionally one of the busiest periods for cross border travel in the El Paso area. CBP is reminding travelers that they can utilize the CBPOneTM Mobile Application to expedite the I-94 travel permit process.

Those intending to travel beyond the border zone should download CBPOneTM on their mobile devices and complete many tasks such as apply for an I-94 permit, pay for and print their permit, view their travel history, and turn in their permit after travel is completed.

“CBPOneTM has made the entire I-94 permit process more efficient for everyone involved,” said El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “For travelers, they may enter all their information and now report directly to primary CBP Officers where biometrics will be taken, data entered will be viewed, and queries will have already been conducted for the CBP Officer to increase efficiency.”

The traveler will no longer have to wait in long lines at the CBP permit office, they may now use the CBPOneTM app and report directly for entry. The CBPOneTM Mobile Application is available for most devices through the app stores for Apple and Android users.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when re-entering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their WHTI-compliant entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items, liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

Also to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide. It is best to declare all items acquired abroad to avoid penalties. If an item is declared but found to be prohibited it can be abandoned without consequence.

Seized cascarones.

A common item CBP officers encounter during the Easter season are cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells). They are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger and the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

CBP agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times online or obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis. Several websites also offer live views of current bridge conditions.

“This is always busy period so travelers should plan to build extra time into their crossing plans,” said Mancha.