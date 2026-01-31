CBP to open temporary Calexico pedestrian facility

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced the implementation of a temporary pedestrian facility at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

The temporary facility is scheduled to open Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. Located one block east of the current pedestrian crossing areas, the temporary building will provide up to eight processing lanes to increase capacity and facilitate more travel.

All pedestrians entering and exiting to and from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, must use the temporary facility until the new permanent structure is completed, tentatively in 2029. Standard services will remain available, including inbound processing, I-94 issuance, immigration benefits, and cashier services.

A strict no-parking policy will be enforced in front of the temporary facility at First Street and Heffernan Avenue. The area will be reserved for emergency and government vehicles only and will not serve as a drop-off or loading zone.

Travelers can monitor wait times on the CBP Border Wait Times website or by downloading the Border Wait Times mobile app on their smartphones to assist in planning travel.