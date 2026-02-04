Caught trying to transmit drugs, not data— CBP discovers Ketamine hidden in ethernet spool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville intercepted a spool of ethernet cable concealing almost seven pounds of Ketamine heading to Belgium in late January.

The shipment was manifested as, “ETHERNET CABLE.” However, when a CBP canine handler and his partner Gandalf were conducting a sweep of the inspection area, Gandalf alerted to the shipment. The shipment was inspected and found to contain one spool of ethernet cable. Further inspection revealed three packages of a white crystal-like substance concealed within the wire, which tested positive for Ketamine. The total estimated street value of the Ketamine was $50,000.

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain. It has also been used by medical professionals for mental health and substance use disorders. Ketamine is a drug abused due to its ability to induce dissociative sensations and hallucinations and has also been used by criminals to impair individuals in a social setting to facilitate sexual assaults. Typically, ketamine abuse occurs among teens and young adults at nightclubs and private parties. Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness, and respiratory failure leading to death.

Louisville Port Director Phil Onken emphasized the importance of his officers and their canine partners making substantive positive contributions towards the success of the CBP mission. “The work of the brave men and women at the Port of Louisville and the hard work and dedication of our canine teams has prevented yet another shipment of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. Canines are taught to detect concealed humans, narcotics, currency, firearms, and are specialized in other disciplines such as search and rescue, tracking and trailing, human remains detection, and special response support.

CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture products, and other illicit items that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.