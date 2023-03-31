Submit Release
ONAP Issues Call to Action on Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Unwinding Period

Content From: HIV.govPublished: March 31, 20231 min read

On March 31st, Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy provided updates to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). Mr. Phillips closed the session with an important message about the end of the continuous Medicaid enrollment period. Starting April 1, Medicaid programs will begin a process to determine eligibility for all Medicaid enrollees. PACHA Co-Chair, Marlene McNeese, Deputy Assistant Director, Houston Health Department asked Mr. Phillips to share key messages about this critical period. Please watch the video to learn more.Exit Disclaimer

Resources

For additional resources on the Medicaid continuous enrollment unwinding period, please visit Medicaid.gov for a variety of resources, including toolkits in several languages and states’ timelines (PDF, 92.9KB) for starting the Medicaid unwinding process.

The HIV/AIDS Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration has also issued a program letter (PDF, 182KB) regarding the Medicaid unwinding process. The letter outlines action items and resources that Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients and subrecipients can utilize to assist clients to renew or enroll in new health coverage.

