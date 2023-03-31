Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for March 30-April 5, 2023

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, April 3, 2023, through Thursday, April 6, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Marker 443 and 444.5: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this slope repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 8.3: On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repair activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 420: On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and Wednesday April 5, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform bridge maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 427: Motorists should be alert for workers present, lane shifts, new traffic conditions, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 373: On Sunday, April 2, 2023, weather permitting, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. as crews replace an overhead dynamic message sign in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic, expect significant delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West near Mile Marker 387: Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 motorists should be alert for a lane closure near the 17th Street exit as crews perform concrete repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 North and South near Baxter Avenue Mile Marker 1: Beginning 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, motorists should be alert for lane closures in place as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform bridge repair activities next week. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 341: On Thursday, April 6, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform hazmat cleanup activities from a previous truck wreck. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 North/ US 321 South/ SR 73 East Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge: Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone, and allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur. Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.