Work on 41st Street DDI Construction Project Beginning in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 31, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, April 3, 2023, road work resumes on 41st Street as part of phase two construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project. Crews have already started work on the bridge structure.

Traffic on 41st Street to the east of Interstate 29 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane on the south side of 41st Street.

Beginning east of Shirley Avenue, westbound traffic will be moved to the south side of 41st Street. Access will be maintained to all businesses located along 41st Street.

When road construction begins, access to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street will close. Shops and businesses located on Carolyn Avenue can be accessed from the north via 38th Street or 34th Street.Signage will be in place to help guide motorists to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street.

41st Street bridge traffic will continue with one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and will be on the north side of the bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

