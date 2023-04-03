Issuance Partners with Rialto Markets to Offer Issuers Preferred Rates; Announces Joint Webinar

Issuance and Rialto Partner to Offer Issuers Preferred Rates
Through this partnership, issuers who use Issuance and Rialto Markets’ services will receive preferred rates for their equity crowdfunding campaign.
We are excited to be able to offer issuers preferred rates through our new partnership with Rialto Markets.”
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading capital raising platform for equity crowdfunding, today announced a strategic partnership with Rialto Markets, a FINRA Member broker dealer that supports issuers raising capital using Reg A+, Reg CF and Reg D exemptions. With the seamless integration of Issuance and Rialto's respective platforms, issuers will be able to lower their cost of capital while ensuring they maximize their total investment received in a compliant manner.
“We are excited to be able to offer issuers preferred rates through our new partnership with Rialto Markets,” said Darren Marble, Co-Founder and CEO of Issuance. “We believe issuers deserve a best-in-class service for every component of their raise, including both their platform and broker dealer partners. Rialto Markets is a highly respected and experienced broker dealer in the industry, and together with Issuance, can help our clients raise capital at a lower cost.”
Issuers who elect to engage both Issuance and Rialto Markets for their equity crowdfunding campaign—specifically issuers raising through the Reg A+ securities exemption—will see reduced costs on the capital raised during their campaign. This approach will result with issuers having more available capital to fuel the growth of their business.
“Rialto Markets is pleased to partner with Issuance to help issuers navigate the success of their raise ,” said Joel Steinmetz, Co-Founder & COO of Rialto Markets. “Rialto’s compliance engine can integrate with a broad number of capital-raising platforms, including the highly effective Issuance Express platform. With the online capital raising industry continuing to grow, we believe this partnership can set the standard for how issuers should execute their campaign strategy.”
Issuers who use the Issuance Express white-label platform, will own their relationship with investors from the first touch and aim to reduce their cost of capital by customizing the investor experience through a self-hosted, company branded landing page. Their investors will have access to a mobile and desktop friendly investment portal that allows a one-minute check-out using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
By engaging Rialto Markets as a broker dealer, issuers can leverage Rialto’s focus on compliance and experience with crowdfunding regulations. Rialto Markets allows companies to take direct control over their Reg A+ campaign to build long term relationships and grow their own investor community, who then become their greatest advocates and make follow-on investments and referrals.
About the Webinar
Issuance and Rialto Markets are holding a joint webinar to highlight the details of the partnership and explain how issuers can access these preferred rates. The webinar will feature Darren Marble, Issuance Co-Founder and CEO and Joel Steinmetz, Rialto Markets Co-Founder and COO.
They will also provide an overview of their respective services, discuss the growth of the equity crowdfunding industry, and provide insights into how issuers can better execute their campaign using a best-in-class approach.
The webinar will be held on April 20th, 2023 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under one minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
Issuance is currently conducting its own self-hosted Reg D 506(c) offering, allowing accredited investors to invest in Issuance for a limited time. For more information, visit www.raise.issuance.com.
About Rialto Markets
Rialto Markets is a FINRA member Broker Dealer (Rialto Primary) and operates an alternative trading system (Rialto Secondary – Rialto MarketBoard™) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security. Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg A+, Reg CF, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 states including those requiring a broker-dealer to issue Reg A+ securities. For more information, visit www.rialtomarkets.com/.
For Investors:
Myra Group
Investor Relations
Evan@Issuance.com
