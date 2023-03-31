Report Open: April 1 Enrollment

April 1 Enrollment reporting is open as of April 1, 2023, and is due on April 15, 2023.

This report is used to collect April student enrollment in order to calculate tuition rates pursuant to Title 20-A, §5805, Subsection 1.B.

Required to Report: All school administrative units (SAUs) and private schools with publicly funded students should ensure that their enrollment data is current – this includes Charter Schools and Education in Unorganized Territories.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about April 1 Enrollment reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896