With Biden Administration Approval, California Ushers in New Era of Clean Trucks

Published: Mar 31, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today’s decision by the U.S. EPA allows California to be the world’s first government to require zero-emission trucks and paves the way for clean trucks and buses across the globe.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statement below following the U.S. EPA’s decision to grant a waiver formally approving California’s standards to reduce heavy-duty truck emissions.

California will require truck manufacturers to accelerate their sales of zero emission vehicles, setting increasing ZEV manufacturing standards starting from 2024 through 2035 that several other states are also choosing to adopt – together, California and those states represent 22% of the national truck market. Today’s action will protect millions of Californians from the harmful pollution dirty diesel trucks spew in communities around the state.

What Governor Newsom said: “This is a big deal for climate action. Last year, California became one of the first jurisdictions in the world with a real plan to end tailpipe emissions for cars. Now, thanks to the Biden Administration, we’re getting more zero-emission heavy duty trucks on the roads, expanding our world-leading efforts to cut air pollution and protect public health. We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our streets, and other states and countries are lining up to follow our lead around the world.”

HOW WE GOT HERE: