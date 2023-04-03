Jim Massey, International Thought Leader on Trust, Sustainability, and Ethics Launches New Book: Trust in Action

New book ‘Trust in Action: The Leader’s Guide to Act. Right. Now.’ provides blueprint
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Massey, former VP of ESG Sustainability, Ethics, and Compliance at AstraZeneca, who led and developed Ambition Zero Carbon, the world’s most comprehensive corporate environmental programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gasses, is pleased to announce the launch of his new book Trust in Action: The Leader’s Guide to Act. Right. Now. The book will be released on April 10, 2023 in ebook and hard copy on Amazon or through jimmassey.co.
As many in society are losing trust in our systems and institutions, business leaders need to step up and lead the way. Trust in Action is a leader’s guide to drive the sense of urgency and change needed to address the big issues we face today. The book, which will be released on April 10, 2023, is part memoir, business case and model instruction, where readers learn to define trust, identify the building blocks of trust, and apply a novel model to maintain, and if needed, regain trust.
“As ESG topics become more relevant, more and more business leaders were asking me what they should do,” says Massey, currently Chief Sustainability Officer at Zai Lab, a global biopharmaceutical company. “My answer and the reason I wrote this book, is that it comes down to trust, and trying to help others understand that we can’t afford not to be singularly focused on social impact.”
The book is based on a principle developed by Jim called The Trust Model which focuses on three elements: can, care, and do. For trust to be present, each of these elements must be present. The model demonstrates how trust is the connective tissue that makes positive action possible, as it creates the building blocks for a successful self, team, and system. Here’s how it works:
● Can: Leaders need to have clarity of their vision or purpose first, as this will enable them to be secure in their ability to tackle whatever issue or problem needs solving. This idea of ‘can’ allows leaders to try new solutions.
● Care: Leaders need to demonstrate that they and their company will engage, listen, and take actions that benefit those who depend on them, balancing company profits with impact. Employees, customers, communities and investors want companies to be successful, just not at all costs. Leaders and companies must show they care about people and our planet when they do business.
● Do: Leaders and organizations must turn aspirations into operations and walk their talk. To make sense out of the chaos, humans create built systems. Since we created these systems we can fix them and potentially use them to regain society’s trust.
“Jim’s most distinguishing characteristic is his ability to deliver on what he committed. He walks his talk,” says Dame Polly Courtice, Emeritus Director and Senior Ambassador, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership. “He has used these leadership qualities to help define the trust model of can, care, do.”
Book Launch Events: There will be two launch events for the book on April 10. Jim Massey will speak about what prompted him to write the book, and how The Trust Model he developed can help leaders gain trust to achieve their goals. To register for either event, visit: Monday, April 10, 8 AM - 9 AM EDT or Monday, April 10, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM.
For more information on Trust in Action, visit https://www.jimmassey.co/.
Media Contact: Alyssa Sullivan alyssa@alyssasullivanpr.com 617-899-8631
About Jim Massey:
An internationally respected thought leader on trust, sustainability, and ethics. Jim has created and managed a wide range of innovative initiatives focused on sustainability, including Ambition Zero Carbon, one of the world’s first comprehensive corporate environmental programs, and the first Corporate Trust Report, which provides businesses with a blueprint for establishing trust with stakeholders.
Jim is a passionate supporter of diversity, inclusion and sustainability in the workplace, and was named one of Compliance Week Magazine’s Top Minds in 2019. Jim holds a Master of Science in Organizational Development from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.