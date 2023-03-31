State awards $250,000 in Digital Equity Act funding through the Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today the award of $250,000 through the Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program. The program, funded through the Digital Equity Act (DEA), is focused on supporting digital opportunities throughout the state. Digital Demonstration Projects will help extend the benefits of the digital economy to all Missourians.

“Our team is thrilled to announce awards made through the Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program and begin gathering data to inform future efforts,” said BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “These projects will be absolutely vital to learning more about our state’s need for broadband, as well as the barriers to fully using it. We have major opportunities to expand internet access for all Missourians, and this program is another step toward achieving that goal.”

The Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program was launched in January 2023. In addition to helping bridge the digital divide, Digital Demonstration Projects will provide the Office of Broadband Development with crucial data to be integrated into the State of Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The plan will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to secure funding through the Digital Equity Act Capacity Grant in 2024.

After gathering data on the effectiveness of targeted digital opportunity programs, the Office of Broadband Development will develop a comprehensive plan to address Missourians’ needs and help them realize their full potential in engaging the digital economy.

Details on recipients of the Digital Demonstration Projects Grant Program are available here.

To learn more about DED’s Office of Broadband Development, including its Connecting All Missourians initiative, visit ded.mo.gov/getconnected.

