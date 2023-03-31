Friday, March 31

Traffic safety, ferries, State Patrol targeted in proposed transportation budgets

Lawmakers for House and Senate Transportation committees each released budget proposals this week for the 2023-25 biennium, with a focus on similar priorities such as traffic safety and keeping current transportation projects on track for completion. Senate lawmakers released their $12.9 billion proposal Wednesday, after the release of the $13.6 billion House transportation budget proposal on Monday. House Transportation Chair Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, told reporters Monday that lawmakers have been “blessed with opportunities and challenges” surrounding transportation funding for the next two years. “This year, the House Democrats and House Republicans worked side-by-side on this budget and I believe there will be bipartisan support,” Fey said in a statement. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Fred Felleman)

Washington is poised to make history if it passes major restrictions on the sale of semi-automatic weapons. On Tuesday, the Senate Law and Justice Committee narrowly passed House Bill 1240, which has already cleared the House. The next step is a full Senate floor vote in April, at which time it would be sent for the governor’s signature. If the Legislature acts, Washington would become the 10th state in the nation to broadly restrict assault weapons. The year 2016 was when state Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Mukilteo, first introduced this legislation. He was spurred to act after a 19-year-old in his district murdered three teenagers and wounded another at a house party with an AR-15 purchased several days before. In every legislative session since, Peterson has raised the bill again. He says it’s kids who have kept the fire for it burning — kids dying in one massacre after another. Kids marching after each. “Their fear is what drives me,” he said. “We want to stop the next Uvalde, the next Parkland.”. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Wade Payne)

As a sexual assault survivor, Leah Griffin has spent years working to reform the public policies that she says repeatedly undercut her attempts to seek justice and heal. After the 2014 assault, she got turned away from a hospital, waited hours to speak with police and was threatened by prosecutors. “What I experienced at that time was a cascading system of failures,” she said. Griffin knew something had to change. After reaching out to numerous lawmakers and other officials, Griffin joined recent efforts in the Washington Legislature to codify survivors’ rights, strengthen hospital protocols and expand trauma-informed training for police. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Matt M. McKnight)

