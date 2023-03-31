FDLE arrests Jackson County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested John Pren Burdeshaw, 65, of Grand Ridge, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The case began January 12 when FDLE agents received a cybertip about a computer user uploading child sexual abuse material online and conducting searches for more such material. Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Burdeshaw’s residence as the source of the uploads and searches.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Burdeshaw’s residence and executed it yesterday with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Initial forensic examinations uncovered evidence of images featuring children as young as four years old being sexually abused.

Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis.

Burdeshaw was booked into the Jackson County Jail yesterday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001