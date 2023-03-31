Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,718 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Jackson County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested John Pren Burdeshaw, 65, of Grand Ridge, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The case began January 12 when FDLE agents received a cybertip about a computer user uploading child sexual abuse material online and conducting searches for more such material. Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Burdeshaw’s residence as the source of the uploads and searches.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Burdeshaw’s residence and executed it yesterday with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Initial forensic examinations uncovered evidence of images featuring children as young as four years old being sexually abused.

Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis.

Burdeshaw was booked into the Jackson County Jail yesterday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Jackson County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more