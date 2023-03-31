Submit Release
The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea ended

On March 30, 2023, cultural and scientific activities in Korea continued at the Hankuk University of the foreign languages in Seoul. The program of the event included performances by Turkmen artists, a screening of a Turkmen film in Korean called "At-myrat", dedicated to the Akhal-Teke horses. In addition, an exhibition was opened in the foyer of the university, where portraits and books of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, as well as works of arts and crafts and museum val...

