Boxwood Digital Releases Its March Edition of Top ECommerce Marketing News for the Month

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver-based agency Boxwood Digital Marketing has published a report on the latest developments in eCommerce marketing.

The report covers March 2023 and features insights, trends, statistics, and analysis on topics ranging from customer behavior and preferences to brand resilience and marketing tools.

Specifically, the March report by Boxwood covers the growth of global and U.S. eCommerce sales, the challenges and opportunities of free shipping expectations, highlights from Shopify's Winter 2023 Editions update, and the role of product packaging in shaping shopper experience. In addition, Boxwood provides opinions on each news item and actionable recommendations to help eCommerce business owners stay competitive in a fast-moving industry.

“The eCommerce industry is unique in the sense that it relies heavily on digital marketing, which in itself is a rapidly evolving field. It is at once important and challenging for eCommerce business owners to stay updated on long-term and short-term trends. Our report is intended to help them see the opportunities through these challenges. We believe that by translating the top eCommerce marketing news into actionable advice, we can help business owners adapt to the constantly shifting tides more easily, said Boxwood Digital Marketing Content Manager, Vasundhara Mohan.”

This report aims to strike a balance between providing information that is useful for both experienced business owners and leaner marketing teams.

