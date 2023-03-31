New world-class cricket stadium and training facility to be built in Chicago

Artists impression of long-term cricket stadium vision for Chicago
We see a huge opportunity for cricket to become a major sport in the US and this development will put Chicago as a number one US cricketing destination”
— Joint statement from the Illinois Leaders
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a collaborative effort, between Kingsmen Global Sports Group and the State of Illinois Leaders, plans for a new cricket stadium and training facilities have been confirmed. The state-of-the-art venue, and first cricket development in the region, will be designed, built and operated by Kingsmen Global Sports Group, and will incorporate community, leisure and entertainment facilities to support the growing South Asian community of North Western suburbs Chicago. The venue will become a “Home for Cricket” in Illinois, hosting international cricket matches, and inspiring the next generation of cricketers for many years to come.
A public-private partnership to bring this development to life has been created by Monty Saiyed of Vibrant Media Group and Khurram Syed of International Cricket Management Corp LLC, alongside Illinois State Senator Cristina Castro, State Representatives Fred Crespo and Nabeela Syed, and Mayor of Hanover Park, Rodney Craig.
The group is working closely with Kingsmen Global Sports Group to help deliver to the city substantial social and economic benefits by bringing the world's 2nd most popular sport to Chicago. The project hopes to ensure that Chicago is recognised as a new global cricket destination and looks to significantly boost local jobs in tourism and urban development.
In addition, there is a Resolution in the Illinois General Assembly, HR 058 which adds cricket to IHSA Sports. The House Resolution urges the Illinois High School Association to take steps towards officially recognizing the game of cricket in Illinois schools. The new venue will provide the much-needed facilities to accommodate the expected demand generated by this decision, for training and playing facilities, and an accessible pathway for local children and youth into professional sport.
In a joint statement Illinois Leaders said “Cricket has an already established fan base across the US, and with the country set to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, and the continuing professionalization of domestic competition, this fan base looks set to grow exponentially. We see a huge opportunity for cricket to become a major sport in the US and this development will put Chicago as a number one US cricketing destination, attracting top players and fans from around the world.”
Kingsmen Global Sports Group has a long history of supporting young people as they make the leap into professional cricket leagues throughout the US and internationally. Kingsmen currently own and operate two National and four State franchises, including the Chicago Stallions.
This will be the Groups first venue development, in a series of planned venue developments across the US. The Group believes venue development is key to supercharging the growth of the game in the US, supporting mass participation and embedding cricket into local communities.
The Group has assembled an expert team of advisors with deep global experience in game development, administration, venue design, and operations. Embedded in the Groups development philosophy is sustainability. The new venue will set the benchmark in environmental outcomes for developments of this type and the Group has already engaged leading environmental advisers Minus 2 Degrees (M2D) to lead this aspect of the development.
Work is expected to begin on stage one of the venue development within the next six months, with the view that the Stadium can potentially host T20 World Cup matches, set to be jointly hosted by USA and West Indies in 2024.
