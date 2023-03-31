MPUC CHAIR THANKS COMMISSIONER RANDALL DAVIS FOR SERVICE TO COMMISSION, STATE AND UTILITY CUSTOMERS

March 31, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II ended deliberations this week with a message to outgoing Commissioner Randall Davis following his last deliberations session with the Commission. Bartlett thanked Davis for his expertise during his six-year term.

"It has been a pleasure working with you, and I have valued your engineering expertise," Bartlett said. We thank you for your service to the Commission and the people of Maine, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

I've appreciated Commissioner Davis thoughtful approach to some very complicated cases over the last few years, said Commissioner Patrick Scully. He has served the State of Maine well.

Its been a pleasure serving with Chair Bartlett, Commissioner Scully, the talented staff at the Commission and for the people of Maine, said Commissioner Davis. I believe Maine ratepayers deserve to be treated fairly, and Ive done my best to help accomplish that. Im confident that will continue with my successor.

Davis was appointed to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in September 2017 by Governor Paul R. LePage. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the area operations manager for energy at Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, where he had worked since starting with the company in 1978. During his career at Sappi, he was promoted numerous times to management positions overseeing various aspects of the manufacturing process. Prior to his tenure at Sappi, Davis was a systems engineer for Exxon Chemical working in New Jersey, Louisiana, Texas, and England before returning to Maine. Davis graduated from the University of Maine in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

