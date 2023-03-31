Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) Recipients Announced by Transportation Commission

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 35 preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $39 million at the recent commission meeting held in Pierre. The goal of the grant process is to enhance the overall condition of critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon each and every day. These structures provide the link that drives the interconnectedness of the state’s overall transportation system; while enhancing statewide economic development overall.

“Today the South Dakota Transportation Commission reinforced their commitment to improving the efficiency, safety, and access of the transportation system throughout our state,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “The BIG program continues to be vital for the necessary preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement of local government structures, and the SDDOT commends the Transportation Commission for their continued commitment to provide state funding for this critical local government program.”

City Recipients: Aberdeen (1), Box Elder (1), Hot Springs (1), Mitchell (1), Sioux Falls (2), and Sturgis (1).

County Recipients: Beadle (1), Brookings (2), Butte (1), Clay (2), Davison (1), Day (1), Deuel (1), Grant (2), Haakon (1), Hughes (1), Lake (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (1), Lyman (1), McCook (1), Miner (1), Minnehaha (3), Pennington (2), Roberts (1), Sanborn (1), Turner (1), and Union (1).



Seventy-four applications totaling $97.7 million in total project costs were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). In total, eight cities submitted nine applications and 28 counties submitted 65 applications. In order to be eligible for a BIG grant, a county must impose a wheel tax. In addition, a county must have a County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan to detail proposed county highway and bridge improvement projects within the county for the next five years.

Each year, $7 million is dedicated from the license plate fees and from non-commercial vehicle fees. In addition, SDDOT annually sets aside $8 million per year of state highway funds, for a total of $15 million available for the BIG grants. This year, the Transportation Commission awarded approximately $2.4 million in preliminary engineering (PE) grants, increased the available funding by $25 million, and reallocated approximately $1.4 million from closed projects for a total of $41.4 million.

To date, the BIG program has awarded $142 million in grants to local governments, including the allocations made this year.

Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant award.

Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for the Preliminary Engineering (PE) category.

For more information regarding the BIG program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284 or visit https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/bridge-improvement-grants.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

