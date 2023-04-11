Idea Marketing Group Earns Spotlight Recognition in Manufacturing Outlook Magazine

Idea Marketing Group Was Recently Featured in the Manufacturing Outlook Magazine As a Top 10 Industrial Marketing Services Provider.
CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Outlook Magazine is a business and technology magazine offering news, views, and insights for senior-level manufacturing industry experts, acquirers, and decision-makers. Recently the publication recognized the Top 10 Industrial Marketing Services Providers of 2023.
Among the recognized manufacturing marketing agencies was Idea Marketing Group, of Chicago. Idea Marketing Group is a boutique, digital marketing agency that works intimately with consumer goods and manufacturing brands to help them build, maintain, and market their websites. They focus on digital marketing, website design, website support, and security.
Upon receiving the recognition the President and Founder of Idea, Darren Fox had this to say:
“We’re excited to be recognized as a leading marketing agency by a top publication within the manufacturing and industrial industry. Our team has helped grow numerous manufacturing brands and businesses and we are happy that our impact and successes are being acknowledged.”
Idea Marketing Group has worked with numerous large manufacturing brands and built a large portfolio of industrial and manufacturing clients. They have handled everything from web design, Google ads, LinkedIn Ads management, and digital marketing services like SEO, content management, and more. You can visit Idea's portfolio of manufacturing marketing clients on their website or get a low-cost Google Ads Audit to see how your current campaign is performing.
The Manufacturing Outlook Magazine also recognized several other top marketing agencies within the industrial marketing space. Each of these agencies has distinguished itself as a leading manufacturing marketing agency that has worked with high-level clients within the industrial space.
The top digital marketing companies were not the only trends featured in the magazine edition. Manufacturing Outlook’s Top 10 edition also features the information you need to stay ahead of the competition with in-depth articles covering manufacturing AI, future industry trends, and other emerging technology.
About the Manufacturing Outlook Magazine
Manufacturing Outlook Magazine is a business and technology digital and print magazine with over 154,000 qualified readers. It is the sole magazine of its kind, providing an independent platform for Chief Manufacturing Officer, Chief Automotive Engineers, Head of Automotive Strategy, VP’s of Engineering & Managed Services, and Manufacturing Brand Managers to share their insights and experience in the industrial marketing sector. From one professional to another, this allows manufacturing companies and their peers to easily identify innovative marketing trends and digital solutions specific to their industry.
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
