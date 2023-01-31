Idea Marketing Group Wins Again at Web Excellence Awards
Web design and digital marketing experts at Idea Marketing Group have won another Web Excellence Award for the new Mothers and Babies website build.
Our team is thrilled to have received another award for a client’s custom web design project.”CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, announced Idea Marketing Group as the winner of the award for non-profit web design and development.
— Wyatt Meese
Idea Marketing Group, of Chicago, was recognized for its excellence with the Website - Non-Profit excellence award for its custom web design work on the Mothers and Babies website. View the custom web design project for Mothers and Babies.
“Our team is thrilled to have received another award for a client’s custom web design project. By working closely with the Mothers and Babies team our web designers were able to build a non-profit website that met our client's needs at every level. Our commitment to excellence on this project has been recognized by this award.”
Over the years Idea Marketing Group has worked on a number of Non-profit web design projects for clients in various fields. Non-profit website design continues to be a focus for the team of web design and marketing experts.
This year the international Web Excellence competition saw over 1,200 entries worldwide, including 50 US States and 46 countries including Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, Israel, Ukraine, The Netherlands, India, Poland, Germany, and more.
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2023 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email, and more. The award of excellence is given only to those entrants whose ability to represent them as the best of the Web
The purpose of the Web Excellence Awards is to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the web. Web Excellence Awards endeavors to promote excellence on Web and set standards by honoring distinguished Websites, Web Marketing Projects, Videos, Mobile Sites/Apps, Social Media Campaigns created by digital and creative agencies, designers, creators, freelancers, and entrepreneurs worldwide.The winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire global audiences to think outside of the box. Visit the Web Excellence Awards online for more information: https://we-awards.com/why-us/
About the Web Excellence Awards
Web Excellence Awards, or shortly WE-Awards, was launched to help drive excellence on the Web and set a high standard for creative, technical, and professional projects and websites. Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. As a diverse group of industry leaders and academicians, the Web Excellence Awards’ mission is to honor, recognize and acknowledge innovation and creativity by providing a benchmark standard of excellence for evaluating all media types and channels on the Web.
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a digital marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
