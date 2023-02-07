Web Excellence Award Given to Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group receives a Web Excellence Award in the Website - Wine, Beer, and Spirits category for their custom web design work on Superior Beverages.
We work hard to ensure that each of our custom web design projects is of award-winning quality. Idea is proud to add another Web Excellence Award to our collection.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has recently announced Idea Marketing Group has won another of the website awards.
— Darren Fox
Idea Marketing Group, a leading national boutique agency for web design and digital marketing, was recognized for its excellence with the Website - Wine, Beer, and Spirits excellence award for its custom web design work on the Superior Beverage website. View the custom web design project for Superior Beverage.
“We work hard to ensure that each of our custom web design projects is of award-winning quality. It is both exciting and gratifying to be recognized for our commitment to excellence. Our team of expert web designers worked closely with the Superior Beverage team to build a website that made our client's lives easier and improved their customer experience. Idea is proud to add another Web Excellence Award to our collection.”
Idea Marketing Group has quickly established themselves as one of the emerging leaders within the food and beverage web design industry, working on a variety of website development projects with large, easily recognizable brand names. Idea has worked tirelessly to raise the bar on CPG web design quality and looks forward to more food and beverage web development projects in the near future.
This year's international Web Excellence competition saw over 1,200 entries worldwide, including 50 US States and 46 countries including Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, Israel, Ukraine, The Netherlands, India, Poland, Germany, and more.
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2023 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email, and more. The award of excellence is given only to those entrants whose ability to represent them as the best of the Web
The purpose of the Web Excellence Awards is to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the web. Web Excellence Awards endeavors to promote excellence on the Web and set standards by honoring distinguished Websites, Web Marketing Projects, Videos, Mobile Sites/Apps, Social Media Campaigns created by digital and creative agencies, designers, creators, freelancers, and entrepreneurs worldwide. The winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire global audiences to think outside of the box. Visit the Web Excellence Awards online for more information: https://we-awards.com/why-us/
About the Web Excellence Awards
Web Excellence Awards, or shortly WE-Awards, was launched to help drive excellence on the Web and set a high standard for creative, technical, and professional projects and websites. Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. As a diverse group of industry leaders and academicians, the Web Excellence Awards’ mission is to honor, recognize and acknowledge innovation and creativity by providing a benchmark standard of excellence for evaluating all media types and channels on the Web.
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a digital marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
