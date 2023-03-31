Lane-width restriction on U.S. 63 south of Ottumwa begins on Monday, April 10

Posted on: March 31, 2023

CHARITON, Iowa – March 31, 2023 – If you travel on U.S. 63 south of Ottumwa you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip. Beginning on Monday, April 10 until mid-November, weather permitting, construction crews will work on the U.S. 63 bridges over Village Creek, 3.1 miles south of U.S. 34, and Little Soap Creek, 1.9 miles north of the Davis County line. Intermittent lane closures and a 10-foot-two-inch lane-width restriction will be in place during this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Liz Finarty, Chariton construction office, at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us