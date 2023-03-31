Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for February 2023

MACAU, March 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,685 as at end-February 2023, up by 0.7% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,112) and heavy motorcycles (108,369) rose by 0.8% and 1.9% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in February went up by 27.2% year-on-year to 917 (264 of them were electric), with that of heavy motorcycles rising by 38.7% to 566 (132 of them were electric). In the first two months of 2023, new registration of motor vehicles fell by 13.8% year-on-year to 1,701. Number of traffic accidents in February increased by 19.8% year-on-year to 986, with 332 persons injured. In the first two months of 2023, there were 2,058 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 659 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in February hiked by 75.7% year-on-year to 493,587 trips, of which light automobile trips (461,081) surged by 77.0%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in February rose by 11.4% year-on-year to 1,773 tonnes, all of which passed through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In the first two months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (923,598 trips) leapt by 60.0% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (3,753 tonnes) slid by 16.5%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 25.3% year-on-year to 12,740 tonnes in February; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (7,924 tonnes) expanded by 132.7% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (4,816 tonnes) dropped by 28.8%. In the first two months of 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 1.4% year-on-year to 24,240 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,976 trips in February, a significant rise of 50.7% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 9.8% year-on-year to 2,614 tonnes in February, of which inward cargo (307 tonnes) and outward cargo (2,259 tonnes) decreased by 3.5% and 11.7% respectively. In the first two months of 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights grew by 31.8% year-on-year to 3,663 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (5,365 tonnes) diminished by 26.2%.

As at the end of February, there were 91,493 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.3% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,229,952; prepaid SIM card subscribers (300,142) dropped by 16.2% whereas postpaid subscribers (929,810) rose by 2.2%. Internet subscribers totalled 704,694 as at end-February, an increase of 3.8% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in February grew by 2.6% year-on-year to 136 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first two months of 2023 went up by 4.5% to 285 million hours.

