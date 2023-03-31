Wirral Housing Worker Strike Over After Asbestos Agreement Struck

LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strikes at social housing landlord Magenta Living by more than 100 maintenance and repair workers have ended after a deal regarding safe working with asbestos was agreed.
The workers began strike action in February over a change in the organisation’s asbestos policy that compelled them to handle the substance if they came across it in a property.
The new agreement stipulates that for those technicians who have opted out there will be no requirement for them to undertake essential tasks with asbestos.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result for our members at Magenta Living that was achieved by them standing together in their union. The safety of our members is non-negotiable and Unite always supports workers concerned about their health and wellbeing in the workplace.”
Magenta Living is a housing association that manages 13,000 properties, mainly in the Wirral.
Unite regional officer John Sheppard said: “Our members at Magenta Living are pleased that this deal has been struck and will now return to work as normal.
For media enquires ONLY contact Unite communications officer Ryan Fletcher on 07849 090215.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.