Data Center Power Industry Overview: Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers
The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Power Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data center power global market. As per TBRC’s data center power market forecast, the data center power global market size is expected to grow to $30.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The growth in the data center power market is due to increase in need to store data in the cloud. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest data center power market share. Major players in the data center power market include ABB Ltd., Anord Mardix Inc., Cisco Technology Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation plc.
Data Center Power Market Segments
• By Product: PDU, UPS, Busway, Other Products
• By Components: Solution, Services
• By Tier Standards: Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV
• By UPS Systems: <=500kVA, 500-1,000kVA, >1,000 kVA
• By End-Use: IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global data center power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Data center power management refers to a comprehensive process that will make it possible for manage, gauge, and keep an eye on the production, use, and optimization of power inside a data center building. The data center power is used in identifying, implementing, and monitoring processes for improving power efficiency in the data center, both at the hardware and software levels.
The Table Of Content For The Data Center Power Market Include:
1. Data Center Power Market Executive Summary
2. Data Center Power Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Power Market Trends
4. Data Center Power Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Data Center Power Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Data Center Power Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Data Center Power Market Competitor Landscape
27. Data Center Power Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Data Center Power Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
