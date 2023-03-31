CYBERSECOP EARNS COVETED SPOT ON CRN SECURITY 500 LIST FOR 2023
CyberSecOp Named to the CRN Security 500 List: Leading the Charge in Cybersecurity Innovation
Cybersecurity Elevated: Join the Leaders on the CRN Security 500 List”STAMFORD, CT, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSecOp, a global leader CyberSecOp, a leading provider of cybersecurity operations and risk management consulting services, is excited to announce its latest achievement: being named in the prestigious CRN Security 500 List. This accolade recognizes CyberSecOp's innovative approach to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions and services aimed at safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating cyber threats for businesses.
As a CMMC-AB RPO & ISO 27001 Certified organization, CyberSecOp has been on the frontlines of cybersecurity for years, providing businesses with cutting-edge incident response, managed security, and virtual information security office (VISO) services. The company's deep focus on customer success has enabled it to grow rapidly and become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity firms globally.
With CyberSecOp's unwavering commitment to customer success, the company has established itself as one of the most rapidly growing cybersecurity firms globally. Its customer-centric approach has enabled the company to understand the unique needs and vulnerabilities of each client, thus tailoring its services to deliver the highest level of protection.
As a testament to its unparalleled expertise, CyberSecOp's team of cybersecurity professionals possesses a deep understanding of the latest threats and trends in the cybersecurity landscape. They have developed innovative strategies to prevent and mitigate attacks, providing clients with peace of mind and ensuring the safety of their digital assets.
"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leading cybersecurity innovator," said Vincent LaRocca CEO of CyberSecOp. “The key to our triumph lies in our unyielding commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, staying abreast of the latest cybersecurity risks, and providing top-notch solutions and services. Our achievements speak volumes about our dedication to excellence."
It's no secret that the CRN Security 500 List is one of the most coveted accolades in the cybersecurity world, applauding the best of the best in IT channel security. CyberSecOp has been acknowledged for its unparalleled incident response, ransomware remediation and payment, managed security, cybersecurity consulting, and cyber compliance services. This recognition is a testament to CyberSecOp's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative technology solutions.
"Congratulations! Cyber Security Operations Consulting has been acknowledged on CRN’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023," said Vincent LaRocca, CEO of CRN's parent company, The Channel Company. " In order to help companies worldwide stay on top of constantly changing cybersecurity threats and regulatory requirements, they have devised a unique and innovative approach. We look forward to witnessing their future successes in this area."
With this recognition, CyberSecOp has cemented its position as a thought leader in the cybersecurity industry, providing its customers with the ultimate destination for cybersecurity solutions. Join the hundreds of businesses that rely on CyberSecOp to ensure their cybersecurity and compliance success.
Read More: https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/msp2023-details.htm?c=427
About CyberSecOp
Welcome to the forefront of cybersecurity and risk management with CyberSecOp. As a leading provider of cybersecurity services, we are committed to delivering exceptional solutions that focus on customer success. Our comprehensive range of services includes incident response, managed security, virtual information security office services, cybersecurity consulting, and compliance services. With certifications from CMMC-AB RPO and ISO 27001, we provide businesses with the cutting-edge tools and resources they need to protect their sensitive data and mitigate cyber threats. To learn more about our services and how we can help your business succeed, visit our website today.
Visit Our Website: https://cybersecop.com/
