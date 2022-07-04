CyberSecOp Security Consulting Services Earns 4.8 Star Reviews Worldwide
STAMFORD, Connecticut - Gartner Peer Insights recognized CyberSecOp LLC with a “100% Would Recommend” rating based on peer reviews coming from their clients.
CyberSecOp Security Consulting Services Earns 4.8 Star Reviews Worldwide”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gartner Peer Insights recognized CyberSecOp LLC with a “100% Would Recommend” rating based on peer reviews coming from their clients. Common comments included “CyberSecOp is a customer-centric service provider. They value the business relationship they establish with you.” “CyberSecOp offers a rare combination of white glove service normally only seen in individual consultants or very small, boutique consulting firms (which charge double market price) along with the professionalism and experience you'd expect from a multi-national, large cyber security agency.”
— Jeffery Walker
“CyberSecOp’s portfolio of services including vCISO, Incident Response, GRC/Vendor Management and SOC are game changers in a complicated industry” said Vincent LaRocca, President & CEO of CyberSecOp. “The ability to guide our clients to Plan, Prevent, Protect and Respond to a cyber-attack (if needed) is paramount to our value and success.”
CyberSecOp serves companies <$50M - $10B USD across a rage of Industries including but not limited to Services, Finance, Healthcare Manufacturing, and Education within North America and Asia/Pacific.
To SEE & READ all Reviews - https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/security-consulting-services-worldwide/vendor/cybersecop/product/cybersecop-security-consulting-services-worldwide
About CyberSecOp LLC
CyberSecOp is a CMMC-AB RPO & ISO 27001 Certified Organization that provides cybersecurity operations services and risk management consulting. Founded by three C-level technologists, we recognized from day one the urgent need of businesses looking to protect sensitive data, adhere to regulatory compliance, and reduce the risk posed by cybercriminals.
Today, we are one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity practices, offering Incident Response, Ransomware Remediation and Payment, Managed Security Services, Virtual Information Security Offices, Security Operations, Cybersecurity Consulting, and an array of Cyber Compliance Services. Our deep focus on the success of each customer drives everything we do. Join hundreds of CyberSecOp customers who count on us to ensure cybersecurity and compliance success.
For more information, visit https://cybersecop.com/
