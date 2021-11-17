CYBERSECOP BECOMES A CMMC REGISTERED PROVIDER ORGANIZATION (RPO)
What are CMMC-AB, CMMC, and the Responsibility of the RPO Designation?
CYBERSECOP BECOMES A CMMC REGISTERED PROVIDER ORGANIZATION (RPO)”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSecOp is a leading Cybersecurity Services Provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) advisory services and cyber security solutions.
— Micheal J Weber
CyberSecOp is a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) listed on the CMMC-AB Marketplace. Our organization staff have passed the RP Exam, Background Check, and signed the RPO agreement, indicating our commitment to comply with the CMMC-AB Code of Professional Conduct. CyberSecOp is also an ISO 27001-certified organization.
CMMC-AB authorizes RPOs to provide CMMC consulting services in support of government contractors, supply chain/DoD suppliers, and organizations seeking certification within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).
The CMMC-AB is an independent accreditation body that manages the CMMC on behalf of the DoD. The CMMC framework is a set of mandatory cybersecurity requirements that all contractors within the DoD supply chain will be required to implement and, beginning this year, to have verified by an independent CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). CMMC was created to address the ongoing theft of and unauthorized access to Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) by foreign adversaries through the enforcement of good cyber hygiene and best practices.
It initially launched in June 2020 and formally announced in August 2020 that it was accepting applications for five types of credentialed roles within the
CMMC ecosystem.
These include the following:
• C3PAOs
• Certified Assessors (CAs)
• Certified Professionals (CPs)
• Licensed Partner Publishers (LPPs)
• Registered Practitioners (RPs)
• Registered Provider Organizations (RPOs)
The CMMC framework establishes five certification levels with a defined security posture or maturity level an organization must achieve, determined by the sensitivity of the information they handle. These are outlined below:
How can CyberSecOp help your organization with CMMC?
CyberSecOp has created a suite of advisory services to help organizations effectively plan and prepare for an official CMMC assessment:
CMMC Scoping Workshop – determine the type of data and the required CMMC maturity level needed. Identify how data is received, stored, shared, and handled on all information systems.
CMMC Gap Analysis – identify discrepancies between the current state and CMMC maturity levels as determined in the scoping workshop. The CMMC Gap Analysis will provide areas of weakness that need to be targeted to reach the desired maturity level.
CMMC Remediation Strategy –assist the organization with remediation efforts, including resolving discrepancies identified in the CMMC Gap Analysis and creating a strategic plan for remediation. This process may include security control testing, policies, procedures, and plan creation to close all known gaps related to the desired maturity level.
VCISO (Virtual Chief Information Security Officer) – CyberSecOp provides a board-level security expert backed by a team of professionals to ensure continuous compliance and maintain the maturity level as threats, infrastructure, and business objectives evolve. Services include the following.
• Compliance Advisory Consulting Services
• CMMC Readiness
• Vulnerability and Penetration Testing Assessment
• Ransomware Response
• Forensic Analysis
• 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC)
• Cyber Security Consulting
• CMMC Cybersecurity RP, RPO
• Incident Response & Incident Management
• Security Assessments
• Security Awareness
• Data Loss Prevention
About CyberSecOp
Cyber Security Operations Consulting (CyberSecOp) is an innovative cybersecurity firm, providing consultants and managed security services to empower businesses since 2001. Our IT & cybersecurity consulting services protect you from cybercriminals in myriad ways. From implementing individualized Cyber Security Programs, which include written Information Security Programs, Incident Response Policies and Plans, and Cybersecurity Assessments, to offering the best-in-class cybersecurity consulting, tools, and IT security solutions, we do it all.
CyberSecOp is a CMMC-AB RPO & ISO 27001 Certified Organization - join thousands of businesses by putting your security in our hands. For more information about CyberSecOp and CMMC, contact us at 866-973-2677, Sales@CyberSecOp.com, or visit: www.CyberSecOp.com.
