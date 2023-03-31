Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Analysis: Market Size, Drivers And Trends For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the video-as-a-service (VaaS) market. As per TBRC’s video-as-a-service (VaaS) market forecast, the video-as-a-service (VaaS) global market size is expected to reach $10.23 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 22.46%.

The growth in the video-as-a-service (VaaS) global market is due to increase in number of internet users worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest video-as-a-service (VaaS) market share. Major players in the video-as-a-service (VaaS) global market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., BlueJeans, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., GoTo (LogMeIn Inc.).

Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Segments
• By Type: Managed Services, Broadcasting Video Communication, Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, Real-Time Video Monitoring, Professional Services, Consulting, System Integration, Support And Maintenance
• By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises
• By Applications: Corporate Communications, Training And Development, Marketing And Client Engagement
• By Industrial Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Media And Entertainment, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other Industrial Vertical
• By Geography: The global video-as-a-service (VaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Video-as-a-service (VaaS) refers to managed services offered by a company that enables multiparty or point-to-point video conferencing over an IP network. A video conference is a real-time, visible connection that allows two or more people to converse remotely. Video-as-a-service (VaaS) is a service that allows customers to host video calls over the internet using the provider's infrastructure.

The Table Of Content For The Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Include:
1. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Executive Summary
2. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Characteristics
3. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Trends
4. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Competitor Landscape
27. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

