Security Testing Market Size, Trends And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Security Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the security testing global market. As per TBRC’s security testing global market forecast, the security testing global market is expected to reach $22.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.5%.

The growth in the security testing global market is due to rising cybercrimes across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest security testing global market share. Major players in the security testing global market include AT&T Inc., Cigniti Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee Corp., Micro Focus, Rapid7.

Security Testing Global Market Segments

• By Type: Application Security Testing, Network Security Testing, Device Security Testing, and Social Engineering

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

• By Verticals: BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Education, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global security testing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Security testing refers to a system that focuses on identifying all potential holes and weaknesses in the system that could result in the loss of data or the organization's reputation. This provides numerous benefits to the customer, such as select features such as real-risk evaluation and cyber defense ability testing.

The Table Of Content For The Security Testing Global Market Include:

1. Security Testing Market Executive Summary

2. Security Testing Market Characteristics

3. Security Testing Market Trends

4. Security Testing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Security Testing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Security Testing Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Security Testing Market Competitor Landscape

27. Security Testing Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Security Testing Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

