Yoga Fans Embrace Upbeat New Mantra Music; "Parvati Mantra" by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy is Now Streaming Worldwide
S. J. Jananiy, founder of JSJ Studio, Chennai, India, is a polygenre artist, producer and singer; she collaborates with Indian Trap on "Parvati Mantra" and is featured in the lyric music video.
Indian Trap's new single, “Parvati Mantra (Aigiri Nandini),” co-written with polygenre artist S. J. Jananiy is already a top-trending song for both artists.
I want to reach the next generation with these mantras.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based producer Indian Trap aka J2 (Shakira, LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna) released the third single – “Parvati Mantra” – in his collaboration with Chennai-based recording artist and producer S. J. Jananiy, who performs all the vocals on the forthcoming "modern mantra" chant album. The new sound they're creating is attracting yoga, dance, and spiritual music fans across social media and streaming services. The music blends ancient Sanskrit mantras with classical Indian vocal techniques and contemporary trap music, and each track is supported by energetic reels, videos and graphics.
— J2 aka Indian Trap
"I want to reach the next generation with these mantras,” says Indian Trap. "When I learned that the Shaivite Hindu tradition believes that matter is vibration and the cosmos is sound, it got me thinking! At its best, music is a cosmic energy that removes negativity and obstacles, bringing peace, focus, and satisfaction to all who listen. That's what people want and need."
Mantras are prayers that millions have used daily for over three thousand years; there are many mantras to honor and appeal to the gods and deities. Parvati, also known as Uma, is the supreme goddess in Hinduism representing the qualities of beauty, compassion, creativity, and strength. According to Hindu mythology, Parvati was created by Shakti to attract the mourning Shiva's attention, and won his heart by relating to him through his passions and determination. Parvati's intellect and spirit ultimately diverted Shiva's focus from his meditation to her, and to the rest of the universe. Parvati is Lord Shiva's consort, and they live together in bliss with their children, Ganesh and Skanda. Along with Lakshmi and Saraswati, Parvati forms the Tridevi, a powerful triad of eminent Hindu goddesses.
Polygenre singer S. J. Jananiy is currently a five-time nominee in the 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association, Inc. Awards (ISSA), including International Female Vocalist of the Year, Int'l. Female Singer of the Year, Int'l. Female Songwriter of the Year, Int'l. Vocal Duo of the Year and Int'l. Female Music Video of the Year; details and voting at https://issasongwriters.com/2023-issa-awards-nominees/. She recorded her vocals and the instruments for the mantra project with a hypnotic beat and melodic synths, Indian temple bells, flutes and 808 basses, very much enjoying the challenge of combining the classical and contemporary Indian vocal techniques, she says.
Described by Cineblitz as having a "magical essence," the single is now available worldwide. A dynamic lyric video features a performance by Jananiy, and is further supported by a robust social media campaign engaging social media reels, stories and posts. Prior to "Parvati Mantra," the collaborators released "Shiva Mantra" and "Durga Mantra" with both tracks garnering tens of thousands of likes in streaming and social media; "Shiva Mantra" was picked up as a favorite track for TikTok's popular yoga #BalanceChallenge. Each track on the forthcoming album coincides with one of the many festivals celebrating the Hindu Gods and deities; the complete album is expected to release this summer.
About Jay Singh:
Jay Singh, aka J2, is the successful record producer and composer behind Indian Trap. Jay rose to prominence after winning the prestigious Ministry of Sound DJ Idol Competition in 2002. He has since produced and remixed songs for various artists, including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna. He burst on the pop music scene as J2 with the release of the smash hit “Dare La La La,” which he co-wrote and produced for Shakira’s 10th studio album; the track debuted in the Top 10 of most international charts. A reworked version titled “La La La” Brazil” was the official theme song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and is featured on the One Love, One Rhythm World Cup album. The song was also used in a T-Mobile commercial and Shakira’s Activia commercial, which became the most shared advertisement of 2014 and has over 2 billion streams to date. J2’s compositions have appeared in over 100 films, trailers, video games, television shows, and advertisements. They gathered over 250 million streams across YouTube and other major DSPs. https://www.indiantrap.com/
About S. J. Jananiy:
S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy who is currently pursuing her Ph. D. in Indian Music. She is a multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. She studied Carnatic (South Indian), Hindustani (North Indian), and Western classical vocal traditions. She has an ATCL Vocal, Grade 8 in Western Classical Music, and studied piano and Western Classical Music theory at Trinity College, London. She plays the harp and synthesizer. She owns JSJ Audio and 3 Dot Recording Studios, providing international music services as a polygenre film-score composer, songwriter, performer, arranger, music producer, and sound engineer. She graduated from SMC, Chennai, with a degree in Economics. She has an M.A. in Indian music and an M. Phil from QMC, Chennai. She has received the Indian National Award, State Awards and many other Awards. Between 2018 and 2022, she received nine Global Music Awards, PSAs, and an ICMA for Best of Asia. https://sjjananiy.com/
