Temos International Launches New Interactive Knowledge Center

Temos International establishes Temos Academy to fill a need in hospital accreditation and ongoing education space.
There is a great need for continuous education in the healthcare industry, and Temos Academy aims to deliver the necessary training to improve patient safety and quality management,”
— Dr. Claudia Mika
BERGISCH GLADBACH, NRW, GERMANY, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International (Temos), a Germany-based leading accreditation body for healthcare services, is proud to announce the launch of its newest offering, Temos Academy. With the increasing demand for quality healthcare services around the world, there has also been a rising need for healthcare professionals to receive comprehensive training to enhance their skills and expertise. With a long-standing reputation as a trusted source for healthcare accreditation and quality management, Temos International has been repeatedly approached by industry professionals seeking educational opportunities.
So this year, Temos International is booting up Temos Academy, a robust knowledge center that is the organization’s educational wing. It offers online or in-person courses and seminars aimed at helping medical providers not just maintain, but in many cases raise, their standards in order to earn international accreditations and improve their ability to provide outstanding care to patients.
“There is a great need for continuous education in the healthcare industry, and Temos Academy aims to deliver the necessary training to improve patient safety and quality management,” says Dr. Claudia Mika, CEO and Founder of Temos International. “We see it time after time, when healthcare organizations prioritize and invest in training, their people grow and the organization invariably gets better as a whole. Helping them do that is our main motivation for starting Temos Academy,” adds Dr. Mika.
Temos Academy Learners can receive lessons via self-directed eLearning, webinars, and in-person face-to-face workshops and seminars, or some combination thereof, all aimed at improving the skills of healthcare professionals. The subject matter covers topics ranging from Facility Management, Risk Mitigation, and Medical Tourism to Quality Management, Clinical Governance, and Disaster Planning, and, according to the website, Temos Academy is “constantly developing new courses and expanding our portfolio.” All courses are curated and delivered by experts from different areas of healthcare specialization, medical and non-medical alike, who have teaching and training pedigrees.
Leading Temos Academy is Ms. Nadya Kalwa, who brings a wealth of experience in higher education, capacity building, and educational management. Her expertise will be critical in shaping the Academy's programs and courses, which are designed to help healthcare professionals acquire the knowledge and skills they need to deliver high-quality patient care while meeting industry standards for hospital accreditation.
According to Ms. Kalwa, “We’ve developed a curriculum that is flexible and customizable. Each course, actually each lesson, will align with our client healthcare provider’s needs, whether it be training for medical or non-medical personnel or the C-Suite level. Our customers will gain knowledge that fits with their role, their healthcare market, and their culture. Quality is extremely important, especially since the stakes are so high. We’re working with leaders and future leaders in healthcare, so we take their continuing professional education very seriously. Moreover, at Temos Academy, all of our educational programs come with verified certificates that provide participants with a tangible and reliable record of their training and learning achievements,” says Ms. Kalwa.
For more information on how to customize courses for your organization or individual personnel, or to sign up for the Temos Academy Newsletter, please visit Temos Academy online or email at contact@temos-academy.com
About Temos International:
The name “Temos” is an acronym that stands for “Trust. Effective Medicine. Optimized Services.” The company’s vision is to help its partners achieve healthcare excellence by maintaining high standards of integrity, transparency, clinical governance, continuous quality improvement, and ongoing education resulting in the best possible patient care.
