Temos opens new Regional Office in Riyadh - KSA
Temos International Healthcare Accreditation services now also available in Saudi ArabiaBERGISCH GLADBACH, NORTH-RHEIN WESTFALIA, GERMANY, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International and Excellence Medical Services – EMS, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed Hamal Al-Thumairi, have signed an agreement to jointly cooperate in the fields of Temos accreditation, education, and training under the Temos Academy, as well as medical tourism-related services in hospitals and clinics.
Dr. Ahmed is a healthcare executive and biomedical engineer with more than 25 years of experience working closely with top hospitals, clinics, medical professionals, healthcare experts, and patients. Over the past decade, his goal has been to lead the transformation of the healthcare system into quality improvement and patient care experience that promote value-based and customer-centric care. The new Temos regional office KSA is located in Riyadh.
“Having a Temos representation office in KSA headed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Thumairi will greatly value expanding the customer base in KSA” says Temos Director of the Regional office Jordan and KSA, Dr. Hashem Alfadel. “As such, the Temos growth initiative out of the new office in Riyadh will assure access to ISQua-EEA accredited Temos accreditation services within the country and will enhance the number of Temos accreditations in KSA.”
“Dr. Al-Thumairi’s values, his experience, and wide network in KSA make him the best fit to accelerate Temos’ growth,” says Temos CEO Dr. Claudia Mika. “The whole Temos team is looking forward to cooperating with Dr. Al-Thumairi and to welcoming Temos accredited organizations from KSA soon.”
About Temos
Founded in 2010, Temos International accredits hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care/urgent care centers, dental services, cosmetic surgery clinics, IVF and reproductive health clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics and hospitals, and community pharmacies. As an industry thought leader, Temos offers ISQua-EEA accredited programs designed by experts for the specific services delivered and the patients served. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
