TEMOS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH IMAGINEHEALTH, THAILAND-BASED MEDICAL TRAVEL COMPANY
Temos International and ImagineHealth have agreed to cooperate jointly in accreditation and medical tourism-related services in hospitals and clinics.
ImagineHealth will help us educate the Thai healthcare marketplace about our accreditation programs and how they will benefit the providers who earn our stamp of approval and the patients they serve.”BERGISCH GLADBACH, NORTH-RHEIN WESTFALIA, GERMANY, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International and ImagineHealth, represented by Henning Kalwa, Chief Executive Officer, have agreed to cooperate jointly in accreditation and medical tourism-related services in hospitals and clinics.
— Dr. Claudia Mika
ImagineHealth (IH) is a Medical Travel Company that spearheads its growth initiative in Southeast Asia out of the new office in Bangkok and is led by Henning Kalwa, who is on a mission to reinvent Thailand’s medical-tourism industry — by ensuring that international patients are treated like valued customers throughout their entire journey and that providers are positioned to deliver positive outcomes to those international patients. “Temos and ImagineHealth share the same passion for quality and safety in international medical travel, and together we will ensure that Thailand’s providers have access to Temos’ accreditation audits”, says ImagineHealth CEO Henning Kalwa.
Local knowledge is invaluable in the travel assistance arena, and medical travelers need guidance and assurance about where to receive their health services. Temos intends to help ImagineHealth accomplish this with direct input (providing consulting to IH in their capacity as a medical-travel facilitator) and with indirect input (allowing IH client hospitals and clinics to understand and prepare for Temos accreditation).
According to Temos International’s CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, “ImagineHealth will help us educate the Thai healthcare marketplace about our accreditation programs and how they will benefit the providers who earn our stamp of approval and the patients they serve.”
This new partnership between Temos and ImagineHealth is meaningful, of mutual benefit, and indeed has the best interests of medical travelers in mind. Temos expertise will help ImagineHealth pair their customers (patients) with “best-fit” hospitals and clinics (providers) in Thailand. In other words, this partnership will help to ensure that every international patient who’s looking for healthcare treatments that are better, more affordable, and more innovative than what they are offered at home can get it in the Land of Smiles.
And while the providers in Thailand with whom ImagineHealth partners are already successful in those areas, Temos involvement in their quest for international accreditation gives even greater insight into which ones are genuine leaders in medical travel.
About Temos
Founded in 2010, Temos International accredits hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care/urgent care centers, dental services, cosmetic surgery clinics, IVF and reproductive health clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and hospitals, and community pharmacies. As an industry thought leader, Temos offers ISQua-EEA accredited programs designed by experts for the specific services delivered and the patients served. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services. To learn more about how Temos accreditations can benefit your organization, visit the Temos website at www.temos-worldwide.com
About ImagineHealth
ImagineHealth is a Thailand-based medical travel company that embodies due diligence & quality assurance for international patients and Thai treatment providers. To learn more about ImagineHealth solutions for international patients and Thailand’s finest healthcare providers, visit the ImagineHealth website at www.imaginehealth.io
Bärbel Prokop
Temos International
+49 2204 4264813
email us here