California Fish Grill, California’s Favorite Local Fish House, Opens in El Cerrito

California Fish Grill's Newest Location in El Cerrito, CA
52 locations and counting, this brand is on fire!
We’re privileged to serve a wide variety of responsibly sourced, healthy, delicious seafood at incredibly reasonable prices, and our guests show their appreciation with their loyalty.”
— Bob Holden, CEO
IRVINE, CA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- El Cerrito, CA - At a time when there is no shortage of restaurant choices, California Fish Grill (CFG) seems to stand out. They are about to open their 52nd location, located in El Cerrito on Wednesday, April 5th, and have 6 more scheduled to spread across the country this year.
The Grand Opening Day for their El Cerrito location will take place Wednesday, April 5th.
“This 52nd location is a tribute to the quality of what we’re doing,” says Bob Holden, CEO of California Fish Grill. “We’re privileged to serve a wide variety of responsibly sourced, healthy, delicious seafood at incredibly reasonable prices, and our guests show their appreciation with their loyalty.”
From dozens of grilled seafood varieties such as Atlantic Salmon and Branzino to classic Fish & Chips, as well as bowls, salads, tacos, plant-based options, and more, California Fish Grill encourages guests to customize their selections.
The new El Cerrito CFG will be located at 5040 El Cerrito Plaza #E004, El Cerrito, CA 94530. During the entire Grand Opening week, from April 5th through April 11th, a portion of proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Joanna Ferraro
California Fish Grill
+1 626-456-1488
email us here