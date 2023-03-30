Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 900 Block of First Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the 900 block of First Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:17 pm, the suspect made entry into a vehicle left unattended at the listed location. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The suspect was captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

