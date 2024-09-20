MPD Arrests Teen After Social Media Post Threatening D.C. Schools

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for making threats directed at schools in the District on social media.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., MPD was alerted to an Instagram post displaying images of weapons alongside a list of D.C. schools. In an abundance of caution, MPD increased police presence at schools throughout District.

On the morning of, September 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 15-year-old teenage male of Brandywine, MD was charged with Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person.

The investigation revealed the teen found the image online and recirculated it with edited text identifying district schools. The teen was not in possession of the firearm.

MPD takes threats to our schools and students very seriously, and the safety of our youth remains a top priority. Remember, if you see something, say something.:

To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911

To report anonymous tips or information, text to 50411

To report suspicious activity or behavior, call (202) 727-9099

Make a report using iWATCH

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our community for their support throughout this investigation. MPD also extends its gratitude to the FBI Washington Field Office for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 24144677

###