Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 between Winner and Colome

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – Construction work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 10, 2023, on U.S. Highway 18 between Winner and Colome. Work on this construction project consists of concrete repair, concrete surface grinding, new asphalt shoulders, and bridge approach slab repair.

During concrete repair, speed will be reduced, and traffic will be diverted onto the gravel/dirt shoulders for one-mile increments. Care should be taken when driving on the shoulder due to spring conditions, especially during adverse weather. Truck traffic will be detoured to S.D. Highway 44 and S.D. Highway 49. Local trucks and deliveries will be permitted with a 10-foot width restriction in place. During work at the bridges, stop sign closures in both directions will be used. For all other work, traffic will be controlled by use of a flagger and pilot car.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million construction project. The project is scheduled to be complete on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Additional project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/highway18-pcn-089q .

