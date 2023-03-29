Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,117 in the last 365 days.

No access to Papaloa Road from northbound Kuhio Highway Thursday night, March 30

Posted on Mar 29, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public that there will be no access to Papaloa Road from its southern connection with Kūhiō Highway from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through 5 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2023, for paving. During the nighttime work, there will also be a single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway in the northbound direction between Haleilio Road and Kuamoʻo Road.

 

Papaloa Road may be accessed from its northern connection with Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Kapaʻa Temporary Bypass Road during the paving.

 

All work is weather permitting. If the paving job is rained out, another date will be announced.

 

The Kūhiō Highway Short-Term Improvement project is designed to improve traffic congestion on Kūhiō Highway through Kapaʻa-Wailua corridor by constructing an additional southbound lane between Kuamoʻo Road and the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road. Estimated completion for the Kūhiō Highway Short-Term Improvements is May 2023.

 

###

You just read:

No access to Papaloa Road from northbound Kuhio Highway Thursday night, March 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more