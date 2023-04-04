Geistlich Remains Top Player in U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, According to Latest iData Research Report

The dental bone graft substitute market is limited by commoditization and higher Federal Funds Rate, leading to reduced product differentiation and increased affordability for customers?”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm, has published an exclusive report on the U.S. dental bone graft substitute market, exploring the impact of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Growth in the dental bone graft substitute market is heavily influenced by growth in the dental implant and final abutment markets. The dental implant market in the U.S. is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Because bone grafting is performed in preparation for over half of dental implant procedures, this growth will result in an increased demand for dental bone graft substitute.

iData's latest U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes reveals that the market reached a value of $589 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $847 million by 2029. The full report suite on the U.S. dental bone graft substitutes market (DBGSs) and other biomaterials includes dental bone graft substitutes, dental growth factors, dental barrier membranes, local antimicrobial periodontal treatments and dental soft tissue regeneration. Collectively, these segments will be referred to as the dental biomaterials market.

​​​​The dental bone graft substitute market in the U.S. is largely controlled by four main competitors: Geistlich, ZimVie, OraPharma and BioHorizons. The remainder of the market is made up of smaller competitors and various tissue banks that distribute primarily through various companies in the market. Geistlich is the dominant player in the dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market, holding significant shares of the dental bone graft substitute, dental barrier membrane and dental soft tissue regeneration segments. The company’s continued specialization in the regeneration of bone, cartilage and tissue has yielded a competitive advantage in this market.

iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, along with hospital purchase order data, to supplement its primary and secondary research efforts to accurately estimate market shares, units sold, ASPs, procedure volumes, product segments, brands, and procedural volumes.
​​https://idataresearch.com/product/dental-bone-graft-substitutes-market-united-states/

Geistlich Remains Top Player in U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, According to Latest iData Research Report

