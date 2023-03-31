Spark TS, Transportation Safety and Compliance SaaS Company, To Unveil Groundbreaking Product at ASLRRA

Katie Inouye, CEO, and Holly Rainwater, VP of Drug and Alcohol Testing, to also speak on railroad safety and operations at the ASLRAA Annual Conference
Our team is excited to support Short Line railroads and their contractors with new Rail Tasker solutions to easily demonstrate compliance proof, so they can focus solely on their railway operations”
— Katie Inouye, CEO
ST. PAUL, MN, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark TS, a SaaS safety, compliance, drug and alcohol testing third party administrator (TPA) company, announced the expansion of its market leading Rail Tasker™ product. The new qualifications and onboarding software modules will be unveiled at the upcoming American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRAA) Conference in New Orleans, LA on April 2 - 4.
“Our team is excited to support Short Line railroads and their contractors with new solutions,” says Katie Inouye, CEO and founder of Spark TS. “Rail Tasker is a powerful SaaS platform to easily demonstrate compliance proof, so they can focus solely on their railway operations.”
Spark TS serves the railroad industry with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform including FRA-approved training, record keeping, on-the-job checklists and OSHA safety curriculum custom tailored to every railroad operator’s needs. The new Rail Tasker qualification and onboarding software modules automates qualification tracking for the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 240, 242 and 243 as well as Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL). This enables viewing electronic qualifications to ensure only qualified persons can safely operate a railroad, train or commercial truck. The new onboarding module tracks all Department of Transportation (DOT) and company requirements for new employee hires and job transfers, tracks and monitors the status of drug and alcohol testing results, CFR Part 40.25’s, background checks, physical exams, and physical abilities testing in all one place.
Executives from Spark TS are also leading two education sessions on safety and operations at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association’s (ASLRRA) Annual Conference.
During the education session titled "Safety and Operations Part 243: What We Know and What's Next," Katie Inouye, CEO and founder of Spark TS, will be sharing valuable insights alongside Rob Castiglione, Staff Director of Safety Partnerships at the Federal Railroad Administration. The panel will be moderated by Taylor Kelley, Manager of Safety, Training and Regulatory Compliance at Nebraska Central Railroad.
In addition, Holly Rainwater, VP of Drug and Alcohol Testing programs, will be delivering a podium presentation on "FMCSA Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse - How are Short Lines Affected?" The session will be moderated by Mitch Harris, Director of Safety, Training, and Regulatory Compliance at Rio Grande Pacific Corporation.
About Spark TS™
Spark TS is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.
