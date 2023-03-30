ADAO COMMENDS U.S. SENATE FOR UNANIMOUSLY DECLARING APRIL 1-7 2023 NATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK

The Resolution was Introduced by Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) ) to draw attention to the ongoing manmade asbestos disaster in the United States
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) applauds the U.S. Senate for unanimously declaring April 1-7, 2023 National Asbestos Awareness Week to raise awareness and draw attention to the ongoing manmade asbestos disaster in the United States. Senate Resolution 149 was introduced by Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) and co-sponsored by Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tom Carper (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ed Markey (D-MA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). Asbestos continues to be imported and used across the United States as we await regulation and legislation.
“With over 40,000 Americans dying each year from asbestos-related diseases and the increased imports and use of asbestos, it is critical that we continue to educate the public about the dangers of asbestos exposure,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder, and President of ADAO.
“Recent research and investigative reporting show how workers, their families, and communities continue to be harmed by the importation and use of asbestos. While we continue to work towards a complete ban on asbestos, we must prioritize safeguarding public health and saving lives from this deadly substance. ADAO applauds Senators Tester, Daines, and the original co-sponsors for their unwavering commitment to public health by championing the 18th National Asbestos Awareness Week Resolution,” she concluded.
Senators Tester and Daines have emphasized the importance of the resolution and the harm asbestos has done in Montana, where the tragic consequences of asbestos exposure have been well documented.
“The unfortunate truth is that too many folks in rural America are still suffering from the effects of deadly asbestos exposure,” said Senator Tester. “Montana communities like Libby and Troy have been hit especially hard, and while we work on getting those communities cleaned up and made whole, we’ve got to make sure folks have the information they need to keep themselves safe. That’s why I introduced this bipartisan resolution to shed light on the dangers of asbestos exposure and keep the pressure on folks in Washington to address the ongoing asbestos crisis.”
“Asbestos-related illnesses have tragically claimed the lives of far too many Montanans,” said Senator Daines. “We must continue to raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos, and prevent what happened in Libby and Troy from occurring again.”
The resolution directs the U.S. Surgeon General to issue a warning to all Americans about the dangers of asbestos exposure, which will further raise awareness about the deadly threat of asbestos.
ADAO looks forward to continuing to work with lawmakers and public health officials to achieve a future free from asbestos and asbestos-caused diseases.
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
