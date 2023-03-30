Tea Drops Launches First Bubble Tea Kit Exclusively for Target

Tea Drops' new Matcha Bubble Tea Kit, Ube Latte Kit and Chai Latte Kit, all available at Target now.

Target satisfies emerging milk tea cravings with at-home tea & boba kits.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tea Drops, the bagless, dissolvable tea brand for the modern tea drinker, is launching a brand new collection in partnership with US retailer, Target. The new collection focuses on cafe-quality at-home brew kits with an emphasis on the explosive Asian trend of bubble tea. This collection introduces three new Target exclusive brew kits including a Chai Latte, Ube Latte, and a DIY Matcha Bubble (Boba) Tea Kit.

Sashee Chandran founded Tea Drops in 2015 as an ode to self care and her tea-filled childhood. Tea Drops are playfully shaped blends of tea leaves and spices that act like bath bombs of tea, dissolving straight into your cup. “I founded Tea Drops with the belief that tea can be a transformative and creative experience - our new latte and bubble tea kits allow you to create cafe-quality tea experiences conveniently at-home.”

Tea Drops is thrilled to partner with a brand that embodies and serves the Tea Drops customer. “Target is constantly pushing the boundaries of beverage innovation, and the addition of Tea Drops to our assortment positions Target as a true leader in the at-home cafe trend we are seeing,” Sashee Chandran asserts. “The bubble tea market will reach $4.5 billion by 2026, so the introduction of Tea Drops’ bubble tea kits in the category is a trend defining move.”

Beyond the innovative assortment, Tea Drops’ quality organic and fair trade ingredients align with Target’s quality standards.

Tea Drops is proud to share three at-home kits, all made in convenient easier to prepare packaging formats:

● Chai Latte: a blend of black assam and Indian inspired spices with sweetened condensed milk packets made by Copper Cow Coffee. 3 servings | $8.99

● Ube Latte: an organic ube tea paired with sweetened condensed milk packets made by Copper Cow Coffee. 3 servings | $8.99

● Matcha Bubble Tea Kit: Japanese matcha Tea Drops paired with quick-time brown sugar boba packets and biodegradable boba straws. 3 servings | $13.99

The tea varieties can each be purchased alone in 3 count kits so that anyone can make delicious tea lattes and bubble tea at home within minutes. This kit makes for the perfect gift for boba enthusiasts alike.

The new Tea Drops kits can be purchased at select Target Stores.

About Tea Drops:

Tea Drops are bagless, organic, dissolvable tea blends for the modern tea drinker. They’re essentially bath bombs of tea that dissolve in your cup. These playful shaped blends of tea leaves and spices encourage connection through tea experiences. Tea Drops continues to transform moments and moods by empowering you to effortlessly and sustainably create any cafe quality tea drink you can imagine.

Founder Sashee Chandran was inspired to rethink how we drink tea. In 2015, she invented Tea Drops while looking for an environmentally friendly, convenient, yet high quality tea experience, eliminating the waste + taste of tea bags and the mess + stress of loose-leaf tea.

About Target®:

Target Corporation is an American retail corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is the eighth largest retailer in the United States, and a component of the S&P 500 Index. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States.