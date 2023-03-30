East Springfield Fire Claims Two Lives 

SPRINGFIELD — A residential fire on East Street claimed the lives of two older adults early this morning, said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost loved ones this morning,” said Commissioner Calvi. “Please take a few minutes today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month and review your home escape plan so you and the people you care for can get out quickly in an emergency. These are crucial survival tools for every household.”

The Springfield Fire Department responded to the area of 126 East St. at about 2:30 am to find the two-story, single-family home fully involved. Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours before it was fully extinguished. Tragically, two victims were located deceased inside; both will be identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner but are believed to be related to one another. One pet dog also perished.

The investigation into the fire’s origin and cause is being conducted jointly by the Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s office. Preliminary evidence suggests that the fire was accidental in nature.

###