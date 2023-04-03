AsReader brings new UHF RFID and Barcode Scanner to the market that can read data where others can't

Paul A. Whitney holds PADDLE-Type AsReader with extension to reach more than an additional 24 feet
PADDLE-Type AsReaders from different angles
New PADDLE Type UHF RFID and Barcode Scanner reads data in hard to reach places, including between metal shelves, high up near ceilings, and more
There are so many uses for everything from retail to logistics and transportation and even manufacturing”
— AsReader Vice President Paul A. Whitney
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As scanning technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, there are still some places where data lies hidden and hard to reach. These include areas between metal shelves, high up near the ceiling, or located on the exterior of a truck, many feet off the ground. AsReader has a solution: its new, extendable ASR-P252B PADDLE-Type AsReader.
Debuting in early 2023 at the National Retail Federation tradeshow in New York City, the new PADDLE-Type AsReader can be handheld or attached to a standard extension-pole. The paddle mechanism also has settings to turn down the power, to avoid scanning stray tags or tags between the user and the target. There are two, quarter-inch threaded "camera mounts" on the device that allow the end-user to extend the reach more than 24 additional feet (7m+) using an extension-pole when they want to reach up and only read a top shelf or items that are way out-of-reach, with or without reading all the tags between, like most readers would do.
“There are so many uses for everything from retail to logistics/transportation and even manufacturing,” said AsReader Vice President Paul A. Whitney. “Narrow or high shelves in a store or warehouse are obvious, but not-so-obvious uses include situations like having a tall truck with RFID tagged pipes, but you only want to read the one tag on the highest pipe, without climbing up there. This scanner can be extended up to reach just that one tag you want to read and avoid the others.”
While AsReader’s bestselling GUN-Type, the ASR-L251G is the choice of many for its 40ft (12m) read range and 1,100+ tags per second speed, some will opt instead for the PADDLE-Type for its special shape and these two key reasons:
First, because the GUN-Type is linear it focuses its full power into a 60° aperture cone in front of it and the user must "wave" the device or they risk missing perpendicular tags. The PADDLE-Type instead uses a circular antenna, so it's reading all directions at once and doesn't require waving the device to read even perpendicular tags.
And second, because the GUN-Type is hard-wired, using Bluetooth with it requires an optional ASA-112L "Bluetooth Dongle." Instead, the PADDLE-Type is intended for use with on-board Bluetooth, or can optionally be used hard-wired with a USB-C cable if desired.
In current testing, this device is reading distances up to 20 feet (6m). As well as reading between metal shelves, the long and thin shape of the PADDLE-Type AsReader allows the user to easily insert it into historically awkward places such as inside or between cabinets/fixtures, and even under pallets.
ASR-P252B “PADDLE-Type” AsReader specs:
* Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows.
* Intended for use with either/both Bluetooth or hard-wired using USB-C.
* Chargeable with a magnetic charging cord or USB-C cable.
* Powered by a large, hot-swappable 3400 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery.
* Has a 2D/1D barcode scanner in addition to the RAIN UHF RFID Reader/Writer.
* ~20ft (~6m) range and extends more than an additional 24ft (7m+) using any standard, quarter-inch threaded extension-pole.
* Compatible with UHF "sensor tags" for reading temperature and moisture.
AsReader, Inc. is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc of Japan. Asterisk was founded in 2006, headed by charismatic founder Noriyuki Suzuki with over 100 employees worldwide, and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan with offices in Tokyo, Nagano, and Kyoto, Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, Rotterdam in The Netherlands, and Portland, Oregon in the USA. Major clients include manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, over 350 hospitals worldwide and three well-known logistics/delivery companies utilizing between 20,000 and 80,000 AsReaders each. Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) number 6522. Please visit https://AsReader.com for more information
