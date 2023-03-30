RGV agents find a missing juvenile

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents locate a missing juvenile and seize $64,000.

On March 24, Kingsville agents seized over $64,000 in bulk cash after a driver attempted to circumvent the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration Checkpoint. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on the SUV and escorted the driver and occupant, both U.S. citizens, back to the checkpoint. Further investigation of the subjects revealed the occupant was a missing juvenile registered in the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children database. Kenedy County Sheriff’s deputies took custody of the subjects, bulk cash, and the vehicle. The missing juvenile was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Probation Office by deputies.

“Very proud of our Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, who through their diligent work encountered a missing juvenile, further avoiding risk to her life and safety,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

