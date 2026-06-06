From Questions to Careers: Real People, Real Possibilities at the Dayton CBP Recruitment Expo

For many job seekers, the idea of working for U.S. Customs and Border Protection can feel a little mysterious. What’s it really like to join the nation’s largest law enforcement agency? What’s the process? Am I qualified? At the Dayton, Ohio Career Expo recently held in May, those questions got real answers, and for the event’s 173 participants, it was the first step towards a new career.

Border Patrol Agents shared insights and stories from their experiences in the field.

The expo itself contained a mix of energy and anticipation. Some attendees arrived in business attire, resumes in hand. Others came straight from work, curious about what CBP had to offer. No matter their background, everyone found recruiters ready to answer questions and help them navigate the application process. There was no pressure, just conversations about what it means to serve, what the job involves, and how to get started.

“Coming here to this event in Dayton, Ohio, has been a wonderful opportunity to be a recruiter and to be able to talk to the various members of the public, often people who have no idea who we are or what our mission is,” said Matt Nickel, an Air Interdiction Agent with CBP Air and Marine Operations in Detroit. “It’s been an exciting career, and this is part of the reason why I became a recruiter — to share stories with other people who might not know who we are or what we do.”

The numbers tell part of the story: the expo resulted in 157 applications from 100 unique applicants, with 91% of those applicants meeting the minimum qualifications. But the event wasn’t just about applications. Recruiters spent time with each person, offering resume tips and sharing their own experiences — how they started, why they stayed, and what keeps them motivated.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility provided information about open positions and application requirements.

“After 36 years in the organization, I have always had the opportunity to make a difference in others’ lives,” said Anye Whyte, Deputy Assistant Director for Workforce Care, Chicago Field Office. “The fun part about being involved in recruiting is we have the opportunity to bring some of the best and brightest to a premier federal law enforcement agency. That has been my vision for a long time.”

One applicant said she’d never considered a federal career before. “I always thought you had to know someone or have a law enforcement background,” she admitted. “But after talking with the team, I realized there are so many paths in CBP, some I’d never even heard of.”

The event wasn’t just about filling positions but also building connections. Whether it was a quick chat about benefits or a deeper conversation about the challenges and rewards of the job, attendees left with a sense of possibility. Some walked away with a tentative job offer — a big step forward. Others left with a plan: update the resume, finish a certification, or follow up with a recruiter.

“I’ve been doing Border Patrol for 20 years and have had a lot of assignments,” said Fernando Almanza, Jr., Border Patrol agent, Rio Grande Valley Sector Recruiting. “With all my experience, I can go out there and talk to applicants about my experience so they can get a better understanding of what Border Patrol does. The greatest thing? The traveling. Especially going to these places where a lot of people don’t know who Border Patrol is, and we come out here and tell them what we do.”

Behind the scenes, the CBP team worked hard to keep things running smoothly. There were a few unexpected hiccups for a couple of attendees (someone’s phone died, another person forgot their digital resume), but staff handled it all with patience and a sense of humor. The focus was always on the people — making sure every question got answered and every applicant felt welcome. CBP Officers were on site to answer questions and help attendees navigate the application process.

“It’s rewarding to see the growth of CBP. Years down the road, being able to talk to someone that I recruited and see them progress in the organization — that’s fulfillment every day,” said Whyte.

CBP isn’t just looking for employees; they’re looking for people who want to be part of something bigger. “I wanted to be a recruiter because we have so many amazing opportunities here at CBP and all of our components,” shared Betty Owsiak-Kochanowski from the Office of Trade, Chicago Field Office. “Whether you are military, a student, or looking for a second career change, whatever experience or interests you have, there’s something here at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

“This is home for me,” Owsiak-Kochanowski continued. “Honestly, the coworkers, the mission, and all the improvements that CBP is investing in us.… The mentoring program has allowed me to come in, enter on duty, and find something that interests me. Recruiting has interested me, and now I get to share this with others.”