From Tampa Bay to the Border: Jay Clark’s SkillBridge Journey Opens New Horizons

For Jay Clark, service has always meant embracing new missions, adapting to unfamiliar territory, and staying ready for the next challenge. Through the Department of War SkillBridge Program with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, he found a new way to continue serving while preparing for life beyond the military.

Clark’s transition from military service to civilian life was both eye-opening and rewarding. As a SkillBridge intern, he developed new professional skills, built meaningful connections, and gained firsthand experience with federal law enforcement operations outside the military environment. Today, he serves as a Law Enforcement Information Systems Specialist in Swanton, Vermont, bringing his dedication and adaptability to a new chapter of public service.

Jay Clark Profile Picture One highlight of Clark’s military career was serving with the Marine Patrol Unit at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The assignment left a lasting impression, shaping his approach to teamwork, mission readiness, and public service. “We had a funny saying for our Marine unit that ‘1,000 yards out is what we were about,’” Clark recalled, referencing the unit’s jurisdiction on the waters of Tampa Bay.

As he prepared for his transition to civilian life, Clark discovered the DoW SkillBridge opportunity through the program’s website. He connected with Jeff Jack of CBP’s Veterans Employment and Program Management office, whose guidance made all the difference. “He was great and provided clear information down to the last detail,” Clark said. “It was a lot of work, but his assistance made the transition smooth.”

During his internship, Clark gained experience in surveillance operations, communications, community engagement, and incident reporting. The program also allowed him to explore regions of the country he’d never seen before, broadening his perspective both professionally and personally. “I really enjoyed seeing parts of the country I have never been,” he shared.

Although Clark ultimately accepted a position near his wife’s hometown rather than staying in his internship location, he credits SkillBridge with preparing him for civilian employment and helping him navigate the federal hiring process. “I already had all my pre-employment tasks completed — like my drug test, fingerprints, and background investigation,” Clark explained. “It’s a way not only to set yourself apart, but to skip the line and get the position in a more targeted way than you would by just applying on USAJOBS.”

Clark encourages other transitioning service members to take full advantage of SkillBridge and to remain open to relocation when pursuing a new career. “Research the positions that interest you, and don’t be afraid to travel somewhere,” he advised.

Supervisors who worked alongside Clark during his internship praised his professionalism and dedication. “We enjoyed having Jay on the team and wish him the best in all future endeavors,” one supervisor shared.

For Clark, SkillBridge was more than just career preparation; it was a bridge between military service and civilian success, allowing him to continue building a future grounded in leadership, adaptability, and service to others.

At CBP, we are proud to support dedicated service members like Jay Clark as they continue their commitment to serving and protecting our nation. If you’re ready to take the next step in your career through the DoW SkillBridge program, contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s Veterans Employment Program Manager, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov.