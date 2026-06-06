CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine, and meth in Sunday busts

SAN DIEGO — On Sunday, May 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Ysidro and Calexico East Ports of Entry intercepted two separate narcotics smuggling attempts, seizing a combined total of more than 130 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $383,091.

Narcotics hidden behind the firewall.

The first seizure occurred at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when a CBP canine team alerted to a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a 30-year-old female Mexican national. Officers referred the driver and vehicle to secondary for further inspection. In the secondary inspection area, an imaging system revealed anomalies in the vehicle's firewall. A physical inspection revealed six packages containing approximately 7.89 pounds of white fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of $113,616 and 8.42 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $161,664.

Narcotics hidden under the vehicle floorboard.

Later that day at the Calexico East Port of Entry, officers referred a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2011 Nissan Cube for a secondary inspection. A nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s floor. Officers discovered a non-factory compartment containing 63 packages of methamphetamine weighing approximately 119.79 pounds, with an estimated street value of $107,811.

“Sunday may be a day of rest for many, but criminals don’t take days off, and neither do our CBP officers,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “Our officers remain vigilant around the clock, and these significant seizures are a direct result of their commitment to keeping dangerous drugs like these from entering our country.”

CBP seized the narcotics and associated vehicles. Officers arrested both drivers, who face federal prosecution for narcotics importation.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity, including the smuggling of drugs and humans, and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events.

Six packages containing approximately 7.89 pounds of white fentanyl powder and 8.42 pounds of cocaine.