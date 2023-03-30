U.S. Border Patrol makes over 250 apprehensions in less than 13 hours

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif., – U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Imperial Beach Station encountered 290 individuals illegally crossing into the U.S., from over 30 different countries, in less than 13 hours.

At approximately 7 p.m., Friday, agents encounter the first large group that consisted of 90 individuals. They were illegally entering the U.S. in an area known as Goat Canyon. This area is located approximately four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

While agents secured the first group, another group of 56 individuals crossed through an area known as South Levee, approximately one mile west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

As the night progressed, large groups continued to enter along the Imperial Beach Station area of responsibility. A third group of 114 individuals were apprehended near South Levee.

While Border Patrol Agents were securing the group of 114, 30 additional individuals illegally crossed through Goat Canyon.

The individuals apprehended were from the following countries: Afghanistan, Angola, Belize, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, India, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Mali, Mauritania, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Turkey, Vietnam and Yemen.

All the subjects were taken into custody, evaluated, and transported to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station. The Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station is responsible for the six linear miles of land border from the Pacific Ocean to the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

